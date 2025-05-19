Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.15 ($0.24), with a volume of 2802969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.80) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.23. The company has a market capitalization of £53.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Touchstone Exploration Inc is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad, with an experienced management and executive team that have a track record of delivering value to shareholders.

The Company’s strategy is to leverage the Board’s extensive oil recovery experience and capability to develop international onshore properties that create shareholder value.

In Trinidad, the Company’s interests in approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights make it one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad.

