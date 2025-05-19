First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.40 and last traded at $99.37, with a volume of 26079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.77.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,722,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $998,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

