First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.40 and last traded at $99.37, with a volume of 26079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.77.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 0.6%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.98.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
- Stock Average Calculator
- UnitedHealth Insiders Double Down: Is UNH Stock a Value Play?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- What Ray Dalio’s Latest Moves Tell Investors
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.