iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 829,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 480,112 shares.The stock last traded at $21.53 and had previously closed at $21.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $903.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,751,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 364,985 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2,752.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 295,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 285,522 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at about $5,344,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

