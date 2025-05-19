TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.40), with a volume of 1270176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.83 ($0.37).

TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Gerard Bellamy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £2,100 ($2,792.55). Also, insider Simon Hathway bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,287.23). Company insiders own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

