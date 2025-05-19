DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.21), with a volume of 37792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.23).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.46) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
DFS Furniture Stock Down 0.9%
DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. DFS Furniture had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Equities analysts predict that DFS Furniture plc will post 7.25545 EPS for the current year.
DFS Furniture Company Profile
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.
