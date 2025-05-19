Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.29), with a volume of 175889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.01 ($1.28).

Harmony Energy Income Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.40. The stock has a market cap of £220.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (25) (($0.33)) EPS for the quarter. Harmony Energy Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 106.46%.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

The Harmony Energy Income Trust (‘HEIT’) is a “pure play” battery energy storage systems (BESS) owner and operator with an exclusive focus on 2-hour duration BESS in GB. It was launched on the London Stock Exchange in November 2021. It currently holds 494.4MW / 988.8 MWh of BESS projects spread across Great Britain.

