8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.0 million-$182.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.4 million. 8X8 also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.340-0.370 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.30 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 8X8

8X8 Stock Performance

8X8 stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. 2,109,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $237.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,187,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,879.78. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 8X8 stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 505.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,070 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of 8X8 worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.