PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 32.76%.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PrimeEnergy Resources has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $243.49. The firm has a market cap of $306.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De bought 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.29 per share, for a total transaction of $198,609.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,266,739.77. This represents a 0.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. ( NASDAQ:PNRG Free Report ) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.52% of PrimeEnergy Resources worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

