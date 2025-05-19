LCNB Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

LCNB has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,907. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $217.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.64. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Institutional Trading of LCNB

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). LCNB had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 5.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in LCNB by 7.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LCNB

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.