Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 45.4% – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 45.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 106,150,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,888% from the average daily volume of 1,772,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 100.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4,330.53.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($66,133.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Mary Winter sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $124,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 5,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $43,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,224. This represents a 460.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 667 shares of company stock worth $143,911. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

