Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 45.4% – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 45.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 106,150,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,888% from the average daily volume of 1,772,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Mullen Automotive Stock Up 100.1%
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4,330.53.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($66,133.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
