iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.83 and last traded at $85.54, with a volume of 22649523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
