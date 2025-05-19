iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.83 and last traded at $85.54, with a volume of 22649523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

