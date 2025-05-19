Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Up 4.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 1,983,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,789,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lufax by 999.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $4,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lufax by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

