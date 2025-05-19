iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.48 and last traded at $87.48, with a volume of 60743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.99.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

