Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 2,874,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,993,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,302,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 153,658 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 181,113 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 66,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

