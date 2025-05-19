Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading 4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Approximately 820,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 470,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.12).

Sosandar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.57 million, a PE ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 2.28.

About Sosandar

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016.

