ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 57,723 shares.The stock last traded at $65.35 and had previously closed at $65.99.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Down 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $652.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the first quarter worth $217,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

