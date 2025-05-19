iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.59 and last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 175772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. MetLife Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Inc now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

