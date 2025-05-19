T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 220,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 146,244 shares.The stock last traded at $42.41 and had previously closed at $42.54.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 226,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,524,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 270,053 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

