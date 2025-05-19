Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.98 and last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 737828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 181,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 64,626 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,188,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

