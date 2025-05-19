NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.39 and last traded at $135.07. 89,650,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 293,951,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

