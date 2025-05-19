D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.15. 55,006,307 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 38,415,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 7.5%

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. bLong Financial LLC boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 5.2% in the first quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Stories

