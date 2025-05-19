Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.11 and last traded at $84.64. 2,455,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,176,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.72.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

