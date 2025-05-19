Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $37.51. 8,769,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 11,907,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OKLO. Craig Hallum began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush set a $45.00 price objective on Oklo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Oklo Stock Up 5.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of -0.02.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John M. Jansen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Co-Founder, CEO Jacob DeWitte 139,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. Following the , the insider now directly owns 10,893,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,253,026.88. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oklo by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 2,090,154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,661,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,285,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,104,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

