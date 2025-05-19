NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.02. 9,108,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 53,880,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

NIO Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.73.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 3,966.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

