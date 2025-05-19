RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.33 and last traded at $107.96, with a volume of 149284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

RB Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. This represents a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total transaction of $743,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,125.95. The trade was a 27.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,472 shares of company stock worth $3,867,745. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 5,560.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

