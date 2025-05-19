NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.87 and last traded at $62.23. Approximately 3,564,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,790,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Trading decreased their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.30.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 1.7%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.