Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 7,112,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,881,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $14.35 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,728,000 after buying an additional 3,833,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,285,693 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,084,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,738,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 30,853.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,227,617 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,207,000 after acquiring an additional 281,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

