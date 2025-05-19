Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 22,592,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 17,915,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Quantum Computing Trading Down 8.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 3.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $1,696,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,954,650.88. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUBT. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Articles

