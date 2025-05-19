Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 621.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

Equus Total Return Trading Up 0.6%

Equus Total Return stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Equus Total Return has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

