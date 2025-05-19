Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 621.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.
Equus Total Return Trading Up 0.6%
Equus Total Return stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Equus Total Return has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.
Equus Total Return Company Profile
