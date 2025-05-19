8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. 8X8 updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.070-0.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 0.340-0.370 EPS.

8X8 Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGHT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.80. 2,089,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

In other 8X8 news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,187,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,879.78. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 8X8 stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 505.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,070 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of 8X8 worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

