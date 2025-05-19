Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
Vox Royalty has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Vox Royalty Trading Up 5.7%
NASDAQ VOXR traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $3.52. 286,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,923. The company has a market cap of $178.65 million, a PE ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 0.39. Vox Royalty has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.
Vox Royalty Company Profile
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
