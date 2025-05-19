Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

Vox Royalty has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ VOXR traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $3.52. 286,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,923. The company has a market cap of $178.65 million, a PE ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 0.39. Vox Royalty has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Vox Royalty had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

