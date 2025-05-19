Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.37

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE TYG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.41. 42,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.