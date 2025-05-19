Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HVT.A traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.73. 310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $334.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

