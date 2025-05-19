Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $409.50 and last traded at $407.48. Approximately 4,346,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 18,047,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.42.

Strategy Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.55. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 3.79.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.00, for a total value of $469,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,590. The trade was a 10.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 41,198 shares valued at $13,901,970. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Strategy by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Strategy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,626,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

