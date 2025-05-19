Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $201.26 and last traded at $205.22. Approximately 12,003,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 41,873,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.8% during the first quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund now owns 555,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $105,676,000 after buying an additional 228,284 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

