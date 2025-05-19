PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $131.49 and last traded at $131.81. Approximately 1,812,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,361,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.38 and a 200-day moving average of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 419.7% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

