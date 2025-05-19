Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 18,133,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 75,602,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $123,147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after buying an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

