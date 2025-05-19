JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.27 and last traded at $52.46. Approximately 1,700,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,454,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.52.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5979 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,707 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,851,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,637 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

