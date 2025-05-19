JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.27 and last traded at $52.46. Approximately 1,700,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,454,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.52.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5979 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- UnitedHealth Insiders Double Down: Is UNH Stock a Value Play?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What Ray Dalio’s Latest Moves Tell Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.