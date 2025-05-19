Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.90 and last traded at $56.22. Approximately 1,043,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,213,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

