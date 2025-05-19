Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.19 and last traded at $32.37. 810,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,387,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

