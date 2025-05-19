Best Outdoor Stocks To Follow Today – May 19th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, CRH, Affirm, Deckers Outdoor, ON, and Kroger are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are flowering annuals in the genus Matthiola—often called “summer” or “ten-week” stocks—cultivated in open garden beds or containers for their dense clusters of rose-scented blooms. Unlike winter or greenhouse stocks, they tolerate cool spring conditions and are used outdoors to add both color and fragrance to borders, rockeries and mixed plantings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,323,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,821,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. Walmart has a 12-month low of $63.87 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.21. 1,974,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,226. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.71. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.50. 2,910,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.33. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.70. 3,218,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,506,806. Affirm has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.54 and a beta of 3.66.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

DECK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.75. 1,169,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,649. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

ONON traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $60.05. 2,224,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. ON has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $64.05.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

