Infrastructure Stocks Worth Watching – May 19th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Coinbase Global, Broadcom, ServiceNow, Alibaba Group, and Oracle are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, construct, operate or maintain essential physical systems—such as highways, bridges, power grids, water treatment plants and telecommunications networks—that underpin economic activity. Because these firms often hold long-term, regulated contracts or public-private partnerships, they tend to generate stable cash flows and dividends, offering investors a defensive income stream and a potential hedge against inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $135.34. 155,720,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,198,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.93. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.88. 22,511,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,058,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.04. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.48. 9,476,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,169,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.75. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $229.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,732,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,170,974. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.61.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $13.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,026.21. 1,159,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $863.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $973.56.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.60. 8,973,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,326,624. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.80. 5,646,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,466,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $449.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45. Oracle has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $198.31.

