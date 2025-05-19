China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Trading 3.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 25,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 140,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Greenridge Global downgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $661.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the first quarter worth $3,382,000. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,345,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 128,509 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter worth $422,000.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.