Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)'s share price dropped 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 609,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,936,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Several analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 4.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $3,431,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,310,631 shares in the company, valued at $166,516,690.65. The trade was a 2.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606,904.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 382,350 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 188.0% in the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9,595.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,419,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,444 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

