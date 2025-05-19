ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,978,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 2,769,367 shares.The stock last traded at $18.92 and had previously closed at $18.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

