SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFAGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.17 and last traded at $83.98, with a volume of 892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.80.

The stock has a market cap of $906.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,246,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,231,000 after acquiring an additional 310,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 601,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,610,000 after buying an additional 76,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,566,000 after buying an additional 389,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

