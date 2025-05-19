Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $10.59. Ouster shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 230,855 shares traded.

OUST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $570.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $65,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 220,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,364.88. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,099 shares of company stock valued at $90,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 65,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

