Barclays (LON:BARC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.35) and last traded at GBX 326.37 ($4.34), with a volume of 825959063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.50 ($4.33).
BARC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.92) to GBX 410 ($5.45) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.26) to GBX 350 ($4.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.65) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 339 ($4.51).
Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 185,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.88), for a total value of £542,717.04 ($721,698.19). Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
