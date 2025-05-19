Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 4,775,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 13,145,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244,278 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

