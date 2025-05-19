UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Down 5% – Time to Sell?

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) was down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 779,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,459,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

UWM Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. UWM’s payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in UWM by 485.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in UWM by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in UWM by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 188,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

